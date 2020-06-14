Watch: COVID-19 Hospital In Jalgaon Flooded After Heavy Rainfall

In a shocking video accessed by Republic TV on Sunday, a hospital in Jalgaon was inundated with water. The aforesaid hospital has been designated as a COVID-19 centre. The video shows a patient on a stretcher being moved in the hospital corridor which is flooded with knee-deep water. As per sources, the water entered the hospital after Jalgaon witnessed torrential rain on Saturday night. This caused a great deal of hardship to the patients in the aforesaid hospital. Currently, there are 1633 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Jalgaon district out of 653 patients have recovered while 120 casualties have been reported.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 47.2%

After 3427 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, June 13, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,04,568. There are 51,379 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. 1550 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 49,346. 113 deaths were reported on Saturday, propelling the state's death toll to 3830. 83 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, etc. 6,41,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. Currently, Maharashtra's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 47.2% and 3.7% respectively. While 5,83,302 persons are under home quarantine, 28,200 have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Rift in MVA

Meanwhile, a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government surfaced after a group of senior Congress leaders met at Sports Minister Sunil Kedar's residence on June 11. Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat admitted that the Congress party had certain grievances with the ruling government. He had said that Congress should get a bigger stake in the decision-making process. Thorat mentioned that these concerns would be communicated to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier in the day, former CM Ashok Chavan echoed the views expressed by Thorat.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "We have few grievances. Our demand is that we should get appropriate space in the decision-making process. We will inform the Chief Minister about it."

