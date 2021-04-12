WATCH: COVID-19 Test Fraud In Bengaluru, Fake Swab Collection Caught On Camera

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus across India, an incident of COVID-19 test fraud involving fake swab collection was caught in Bengaluru on Monday. The incident was brought to light after a video surfaced showing staffers of the Kodigehalli Primary Health Center (PHC) opening brand new cotton swabs and putting them into vials without taking a sample.

In the video, the two men were recorded with a crate of vials which they opened and put brand new swabs into, without taking any samples. A female voice was also heard in the background joking about what they are doing. The staffer recording the video was heard saying that if the video goes on Facebook everyone will know what they are up to. One of the men replied saying that he was not afraid and will continue to do the same.

Based on the video evidence and a formal complaint by Dr. Premanand BR, a medical officer of Kodigehalli PHC, the Kodigehalli police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Karnataka Health Minister reacts to incident

Notably, the incident comes days after Karnataka Health Minster K Sudhakar said that testing in Bengaluru will be increased to one lakh per day. Calling the fake swab collection 'an isolated incident', K Sudhakar said that the government was employing a number of contract workers to ramp up testing.

"It's an isolated issue done by a D group worker. We have filed an FIR against him. To increase the number of tests, we have employed contract workers and that's why this has happened. We have ramped up the testing process so this should not be considered," said the Karnataka Health Minster.

Meanwhile, earlier today Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that a lockdown can be imposed in the state if the need arises. Urging people to follow the guidelines imposed by the government, he said, "If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown."

The state reported 10,000 new Coronavirus cases and 40 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.65 lakh and the toll to 12,889, on Sunday.

