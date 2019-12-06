Watch: Crowd Showers Hyderabad Cops With Rose Petals After Encounter Of All Rape Accused

Days after the gruesome incident in which a veterinarian was set ablaze after being gang-raped triggered outrage, the four accused in the case were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene". Hours after the encounter, top police officers rushed to the spot. A massive crowd gathered around the encounter site and showered rose petals on the police officers who were present at the spot. They also chanted slogans hailing their act. Watch the video.