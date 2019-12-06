The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Watch: Crowd Showers Hyderabad Cops With Rose Petals After Encounter Of All Rape Accused

General News

The massive crowd gathered around the encounter site showered rose petals on the police officers who were present at the spot and chanted slogans praising them

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Days after the gruesome incident in which a veterinarian was set ablaze after being gang-raped triggered outrage, the four accused in the case were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene". Hours after the encounter, top police officers rushed to the spot. A massive crowd gathered around the encounter site and showered rose petals on the police officers who were present at the spot. They also chanted slogans hailing their act. Watch the video.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG