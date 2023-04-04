WATCH | Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm; Waterlogging In Several Areas

As the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms, several parts of Delhi-NCR saw waterlogging on Tuesday morning. There is a prediction that more showers will be witnessed during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby regions. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places occurred over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR including Ghaziabad, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja during the next 2 hours"

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from Barapullah flyover. pic.twitter.com/eMSt0Y4OG7 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Pankha road flyover also witnessed severe waterlogging.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from Pankha road flyover. pic.twitter.com/9MtlORTdcT — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The weather department also predicted Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also advised people to follow traffic advisories. "Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls."

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital. India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India.