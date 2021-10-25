WATCH: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Assures India's Capital A Safe Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner (DPC) Rakesh Asthana has brought a lot of changes in the police department. In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, the DC of Delhi Police mentioned that the police have busted major terror modules and were now ready to provide a safe environment to Delhi. These statements of the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana come ahead of the festive season that our country is approaching.

This Deepawali will be safe: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

While interacting with the Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview, when asked about the security status of New Delhi ahead of the festive seasons and what arrangements were available, the DPC Rakesh Asthana said that the Delhi Police was fully prepared to handle the situation during the festive seasons. Asthana mentioned that for the last two months they had been preparing to provide a safe environment to Delhi. Keeping in mind that the large number of people who will throng the markets for shopping, Asthana added that he had urged the concerned officials to double the patrolling in the area

"Also keeping in mind about another untoward incident our anti terror units are in place. Our official, cops have been asked to patrol the whole area during the peak hours. Keeping in mind the threat which Delhi has, the anti terror measures are being deployed fully which includes checking guest houses, market places and other major premises. We have taken the market association into confidence and have issued certain guidelines & SOP to be followed by them. This Deepawali will be safe," said Asthana.

Staff change to increase efficiency: DPC Rakesh Asthana on 50% staff rotation

When asked on why 50 per cent of staff working in Delhi Police was changed, he maintained that it would bring efficiency to the policing.

DPC Rakesh Asthana stated, "The officials and men in Delhi Police are working as a team. They will definitely perform well. We are expecting better coordinate and management and effective implementation of law."

Rakesh Asthana opens up on busting the biggest terror modules

On busting the biggest terror module in which a Pakistani terrorist was held, Asthana asserted that it was indeed a big module as it had been living in India for a long time. The held terrorist was in the process to make the law and order situation 'worse 'in the country. The DPC went on to add that they were still trying to unearth his whole network.

On the farmers' issue, Asthana said that as of now there was no such input that the farmers could enter Delhi on Deepawali. "But if this happens we are ready to maintain law and order," said Asthana adding that everyone must enjoy the festive season as the Delhi police stands by its citizens to keep them safe.

Image Credits - ANI