Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh spoke to reporters about the detained anti-CAA protestors. He clarified that, among the ones detained, as many as 19 were cleared of all charges upon investigation. He added that the ones still in detention were caught in the act of vandalizing public property or on video and photography. 28 have been detained so far and a report was also published stating the extent of damage and losses to the government, he said.