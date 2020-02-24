Watch: Donald & Melania Trump Visit Sabarmati Ashram With PM Modi, Try Hand At 'charkha'

Commencing his India visit, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. They paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As the PM guided them through the Ashram, Donald and Melania Trump tried their hand at the charkha. Subsequently, they wrote in the visitor’s book. This was followed by PM Modi highlighting the importance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, the US President, Melania Trump and PM Modi departed for the Motera stadium, where the 'Namaste Trump' event will unfold.

The US President And First Lady arrived in India for a two-day visit on the afternoon of 24th February 2020.