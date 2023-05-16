WATCH | EAM Jaishankar’s Response To ‘Whether Pani Puri Will Replace Hamburger In West'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's witty response to an allegorical question of whether Indian street food 'pani-puri' will replace hamburgers amid the growing influence of Indian culture in the West. EAM Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF), encountered a "witty" but considerable question from a reporter, to which he responded using the popular Hindi phrase 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar', leaving the Indian diaspora in laughter.

Jaishankar's piquant reply came when a reporter asked, "As per the current trend, shall we see people in the west eating Pani Puri' instead of hamburgers, and will H&M T-shirts have New Delhi printed on them instead of New York".

When asked whether, in this age of globalisation, the West will start eating ‘Pani Puri’ instead of hamburgers, Jaishankar said, "There is a term that says ‘aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar’ (what you are saying, I hope it comes true)" as the audience laughed and clapped.

Speaking of the transformations, EAM said, "I actually can see this globalisation of Indian culture happening. And it is happening for a variety of reasons. One, of course, is because of the spread of the diaspora. The second is, I think, we are much more confidently expressing it. We must try to find ways of making it (the globalisation of Indian culture) more universal."

"And, one very good example of that is this initiative, which started in 2015, of celebrating the International Day of Yoga, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke about it in the United States, he said. "I must say, in all honesty, none of us actually could even imagine it would catch on, the way it does now. There is not a country in the world where that enthusiasm for yoga is not there...," the minister said.

Sweden this year holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The minister of external affairs, Jaishankar, is on his maiden trip to Sweden. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.