WATCH: Elephant Pays Tribute To Its Mahout At His Funeral In Kerala; Netizens Teary-eyed

In a heart-touching development, an elephant paid tribute to its mahout at his funeral on Thursday in the Kottayam district of Kerala. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services shared the video of the emotional tribute on Twitter which is now going viral.

As per reports, Damodaran Nair, alias Omanachettan, died due to cancer, and the elephant named Pallattu Brahmadathan paid his last respects to him at his funeral. Brahmadathan touched Damodaran Nair’s mortal remains with his trunk while others were mourning. Damodaran’s son was also seen embracing the elephant.

Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his Mahout. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/lZjBRyEdpO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2021

