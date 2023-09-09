Watch: Fascinated Brazilian Delegate Shops From Tamil Nadu Stall At G20 Craft Bazaar

Absolutely fascinated by the traditional crafts on display at the Tamil Nadu stall at Bharat Mandapam, a G20 Brazilian delegate purchased souvenirs and paid the purchasing amount via UPI. Video of the delegate purchasing and scanning the UPI was shared by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on X, formerly Twitter.

“UPI is Making a Global Mark!,” Mandaviya captioned the video. In the video, the delegation can be seen expressing their appreciation for the hospitality they received from the Tamil Nadu owners, demonstrating how crucial cross-cultural interactions are to prompt peace and harmony on a worldwide scale.

G20 Summit Craft Bazaar: One-of-a-kind event

A truly one-of-a-kind event, the G20 Summit Craft Bazaar showcasing Tamil Nadu stalls flaunted some of the traditional crafts of India’s southernmost state. From Thanjavur paintings, and beautiful silk sarees to intricately carved wooden artefacts, there is something for everyone.

The Crafts Bazaar, a busy marketplace where skilled artists from all over the nation congregate to display their live craftsmanship, is at the centre of this cultural feast. The Crafts Bazaar offers an amazing selection of handicrafts, each representing India's long-standing artistic traditions.

The idea "one district-one product," which has been meticulously planned, is another big highlight. Each Indian state proudly displays its offerings.

Digital India Corridor

Presenting its homegrown digital innovations and applications at the ongoing G20 Summit, India has also invited delegates to explore the Digital India experience zone.

In this dedicated zone, India is exhibiting its flagship digital platforms, including Aadhaar, UPI, and ONDC. It will further provide access to various locally developed platforms, such as Digilocker, MyGov, and the Umang app, which play crucial roles in delivering e-governance services to citizens and offering other valuable applications.

India took the presidency of G20, the mega event and gave the opportunity to the delegates to use the G20 App, which has been launched recently, offering multilingual navigation supporting the five official UN languages, as well as English, Hindi, German, Japanese, and Portuguese. The app serves as a comprehensive resource, offering detailed information about the G20's workstreams and engagement groups, virtual tours, navigation tools, and the latest updates from social media channels.

Centre has also decided to provide foreign delegates with an experience of the UPI wallet technology. According to media reports citing a senior government official, foreign delegates are being given Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in their UPI wallets so that they can carry out transactions using the UPI system.