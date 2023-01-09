WATCH: First Visuals Of Moscow-Goa Plane Landing At Jamnagar Airport After Bomb Threat

Republic TV has accessed first visuals of a tourist chartered flight from Moscow headed to Goa that made an emergency landing on Monday over a bomb threat onboard.

The video shows the aircraft with 236 passengers and 8 crew members onboard flying over Jamnagar airport. The flight landed at around 9.49 pm.

"All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," the Jamnagar Airport director said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad is present at the spot as the aircraft is under isolation. Police and local authorities are also searching the entire plane.

Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav said, "The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane."

According to sources, Air Traffic Controller received a mail about a bomb onboard the Moscow-Goa flight. Acting swiftly, a high alert was sounded and pilots were immediately contacted and informed. The information was received at 8.45 pm.

Meanwhile, passengers are being screened and checking of baggage is ongoing.

Boeing 757-2Q8m, bearing flight number ZF2401, departed from Vnukovo Andrei Tupolev International Airport in Moscow at 9:55 am.