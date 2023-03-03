WATCH: Former Attorney General Of India Mukul Rohatgi On SC's CEC Judgement | Exclusive

Senior advocate and former Attorney General (AG) of India Mukul Rohatgi on Friday reacted to Supreme Court's ruling that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) and Election Commissioners will be done by President on the advice of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. He opined that no such committee was needed and called the Election Commission 'highly credible'.

Speaking to Republic, Rohatgi said, "My first reaction is that Supreme Court has overstepped its jurisdiction. There is a divide called the separation of powers. The powers of Parliament are to make laws and the job of the court is to look at laws and rule on their validity. The law in this case is Article 324 of the Constitution. It says President shall appoint ECs and CECs, the subject will omit Parliament. Now, the President of India in terms of the Constitution means the government of India because the President does not act on its own discretion but acts on aid and advice of the government. It is really the government who appoint EC and CEC."

He added, "This article (Article 324 of the Constitution) of the constitution was erected in 1950. From 1950 till 2013, it is the government that has been appointing CEC and ECs. I must say the Election Commission is a body with high credibility. I would say the highest credibility among all such bodies. There was no reason to suspect that the EC will in the future not be independent or be beholder to the government in question. The EC has discharged its function remarkably, holding elections to the most populous democracy in the world month after month, year after year. I have not heard in the last 20-30 years of booth capturing or illegality in the elections. Obviously, whichever party wins is happy, and whichever party loses is unhappy so they blame EC and others... That doesn't mean that the court should have proceeded on premise that this body is an august body and will not be independent weirdly because the government appoints these people. The body has acquitted itself well."

Furthermore, the senior advocate said, "The court had no material to say that we feel that the body will not be independent and hence we provide the committee that will be like Lokpal that will have these three individuals (PM, LoP and CJI)...At best, the court could have told the government 'look there are allegations there may be some credibility in respect of some appointments therefore please make transparent laws showing who will be eligible to be appointed, how the search committee will look at prospective names and how they will be appointed'. That should have been end of it."

Rohatgi also questioned why the committee comprises PM, LoP, and CJI and not others like eminent jurists or social workers. "Why a committee of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, and the Leader of the Opposition? The duties of CJI are defined by Constitution. This is not his duty. It can be by law as in the Lokpal and can't be by virtue of judgement. Then, why not you see a social worker, why not an eminent jurist, why not a banker? You take people from society, why not that committee?" he asked.

"It is not the function of the Chief Justice. On some appointments there can be needless controversy because he is going to be sitting with the Prime Minister and LoP both of whom are political figures...If you ask me no such committee was required because facts of the last 73 years do not warrant such a situation...At best the government should have been put on notice," he said.