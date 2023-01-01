WATCH | Four Miscreants Attempt To Kidnap A Woman In Haryana; 1 Held, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, at least four miscreants tried to abduct a woman in a car on Saturday morning when she was returning from the gym in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. However, the accused fled from the scene after the woman raised an alarm in the car. One accused has been handed over to the Yamuna Nagar police and an interrogation is underway to ascertain the motive behind their mischievous act.

Notably, the incident was captured on a CCTV installed near the gym. Three miscreants can be seen near the car of the woman. According to sources, the fourth accused was also with them.

Watch the video here:

#BREACKING | Shocking abduction video emerges from Haryana: 4 miscreants attempt to kidnap a woman in Yamuna Nagar.



#BREACKING | Shocking abduction video emerges from Haryana: 4 miscreants attempt to kidnap a woman in Yamuna Nagar.

Sushma, a resident of Shastri Colony, told the police that she goes to the Fit Seven gym in Model Town every morning. Similarly, on Saturday at around 8:30 am, she went to the gym and returned at 9:30 am. She said as soon as she sat in her car parked nearby, three miscreants entered forcefully, claimed police.

Yamuna Nagar DSP Kamaldeep Singh said, "After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came and entered her car and tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. A probe has been initiated to nab the other accused."