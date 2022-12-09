WATCH | Four Students Perform 'burqa Dance' In Mangaluru; Suspended By College

In Karnataka, a fresh row erupted after four students were found performing a dance, donning burqas, during a college festival.

The incident happened at St Joseph's engineering college in Mangaluru wherein four male students of the college danced to a Bollywood song wearing the burqa. In the video, the students in the burqa were doing some 'indecent' dance steps. All four students have been suspended after the video went viral on social media.

#BREAKING | Four engineering students suspended in Mangaluru for 'Burqa Dance'.

Four engineering students suspended in Mangaluru for 'Burqa Dance'.

Mangaluru college issues response

Taking to Twitter, the Mangaluru engineering college authorities informed about the action taken by the administration and issued a statement. The college stated that the video happened during the informal part of the students' association's inaugural and the performance was not a part of the program. The students have been suspended and cited that the college doesn't promote such activities.

The college tweeted, "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students' association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending an inquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone."