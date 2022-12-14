Watch: G20 Delegates Dance And Enjoy Along With Local Traditional Dancers In Mumbai

In keeping with the theme of the G20 being an opportunity to showcase India to the world, the G20 delegates joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on the way to Colaba in Mumbai on December 13. The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16.

The G20 delegates danced to the tunes of the traditional folk music at the Girgaon Chowpatty - a popular Mumbai location. They danced along with the local dancers, as a part of the cultural show with dance forms such as Abhang, Koli, Sufi, Lavni, Gondhal and Jogva on display.

#WATCH | G20 delegates joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on the way to Colaba in Mumbai today



The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16. pic.twitter.com/qTxO1kZjRR — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

First G20 meeting scheduled from December 13-16

Ahead of the initial set of meetings of the Development Working Group (DWG) slated from December 13-16 in Mumbai, the delegates participated in the cultural show in Mumbai and also attended the two side events - "Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and "Infusing new LiFE into Green Development," informed the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement.

Phenomenal cultural show as #Maharashtra showcases its rich folk dances - Abhang, Koli, Sufi, Lavni, Gondhal and Jogva as part of the cultural experience to #G20 delegates in #Mumbai. Guests say WOW! @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/eIh4LSqqmh — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 13, 2022

Notably, India will host the next set of G20 presidency events and has a crucial year ahead of its global ambitions. "India is hosting the G20 meetings, taking its presidency at a time when the world is under intense geo-political turbulence in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the resultant cascading effect on other countries, the situation of climate action, etc.," said Amitabh Kant in Udaipur in the curtain raiser event before the G20 meetings begin across the country.

India’s G20 Presidency

"There're challenges of geopolitical crisis in Europe, breakdown of supply chains, the crisis of climate action, poverty, inflation & slowdown of global growth. Amid such a crisis India is taking the G20 presidency, we believe every crisis is an opportunity," Kant said at the first side event of G20, 'Transforming Lives: Accelerating Implementation of SDGs - A panel discussion'.

With the motto of collectively responding to the immediate global challenges that face the world, the theme of India's presidency is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The agenda to be covered at the meetings of the G20 during India’s presidency include - de-politicisation of the global supply chains, sustainable solutions on climate change, enhancing resource availability to the most deprived, and negotiating solutions between countries having completely opposite viewpoints on various issues.

"I have always maintained that crisis is an opportunity and this is one of the greatest opportunities we have got because we are putting together the agenda," Kant said.

IMAGE: ANI