Watch: G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Boat Ride As Naya Kashmir Becomes Global Diplomatic Hub

Delegates from the G20 nations went for a joyride on the popular Shikara boats in Srinagar on the first day of the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting. The meeting started on May 22 and will continue till May 24 in J&K, which is witnessing its first international since the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of J&K and Ladakh as two Union Territories. About 60 representatives from G20 nations are in Srinagar for the event.

Since Kashmir is now open to the world and is a preferred tourist destination, the international visitors enjoyed Shikara boat rides at the Dal lake. In exclusive visuals, illuminated Shikaras can be seen transporting the delegates around with serene mountains overlooking the lake. The Centre has ensured tight security in the area by heavy deployment of Indian Army troops in the city, however, the enthusiasm for the G20 summit made locals assist the foreign representatives for the Shikara rides.

Apart from the joyrides, the delegates, accompanied by ministers of the tourism ministry, are also enjoying performances of the local artists who prepared themselves for the three-day event. While there is tight security in the region, Dal lake seemed quiet and peaceful without the need for armed forces, something which sends a message of stability returning to Kashmir.

G20 Sherpa delivers big statement on Kashmir

"This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will spread the message of peace, progress, and prosperity, with tourism being a key driver, particularly for culture and filmmaking. The essential aspect of this meeting will lead to greater and greater job creation in Kashmir," G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant. While speaking to Republic TV earlier today, Union tourism minister G Satish Reddy reiterated the same adding that thousands of people are being provided with employment due to tourism.