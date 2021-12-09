WATCH: Gen Bipin Rawat's Special Message On Failure & Success For Future Generations

In a most unfortunate accident, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) President Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 others passed away in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. CDS Gen Rawat and staff were traveling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. All communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, various reports suggest that the crash took place only 10 minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

As India’s top military chief General Rawat’s forty-three long years of illustrious military service to the nation concluded, and his tragic sacrifice in the cataclysmic IAF chopper crash is mourned globally, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps has shared a video with Republic Media Network where Gen Bipin Rawat can be seen sharing his message about failure and success for the future generations.

Gen Bipin Rawat said, "Koshish karne walon ki haar ni hoti... asafalta ek chunoti h ise swikaar kro, asafalta ek chunoti h ise swifkaar kro, kya kami reh gyi dekho aur sudhar kro. Jab tak na safal ho, neend chain ko tyago tum, sangarsh ka maidaan chhodkar mat bhago tum."

"In the army, we as officers are fortunate because we are trained to become leaders. But then again the leadership that we derive through our training is not permanent, it is only short-lived. Those who earn the respect of the men they command, continue to remain as leaders and rise higher. Others fall in the path has failed to perform as leaders in the rise up in the hierarchy," he added.

CDS Rawat continued, "In the army, we are told that there are no runners-up in war. So there is no way you cannot remain motivated to always succeed. But whenever there is a victory, there is also a vanquish. It does not mean that a person who has been vanquished, cannot emerge as a winner. It is the effort you put in because the history is repeated with examples where the vanquished army has come ever so strong because of their levels of motivation and hard work and have traunch the victors through whom they had earlier been defeated."

CDS Rawat spoke about dilemmas while making tough decisions

Further speaking about making tough decisions, he said, "You will be faced with decision dilemmas day in and day out. But having once made a decision, you must strongly support your decision and go on ahead with that. Because only then would you have set out on a mission to succeed. My best wishes to the students, the future of our nation. Remember you have to work hard with true honesty, integrity and you will succeed. The future of this great nation is in your hands and let us see this nation succeed. The future generations are looking up to you and I am sure, you will not let them down."

"The devil always is failures but let not failures deter you from success. Even after you have failed, remember, hard work, motivation, and your ability to perform will lead you to success. So never let your guard down to failures, identify your reasons for failures, overcome those and carry on ahead and you are bound to succeed," CDS General Rawat concluded.

Video: Indian Army's Chinar Corps

Image: PTI