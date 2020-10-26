Watch: Goddess Kanaka Durga And Lord Malleswara Taken For Annual Boat Ride In Vijayawada

Adhering to the annual rituals of Dussehra, idols of goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara were, on October 25, taken for a boat ride in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. However, the ride which usually takes three rounds of the Krishna river was cut short owing to high water levels of the river. As per ANI, life-size idols of both the Hindu deities were placed on the boat, following which traditional pooja rituals were performed by priests of the temple.

Andhra Pradesh: Ten-day long #Dussehra celebrations concluded with boat ride of goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara in Vijayawada today. The boat ride has been shortened this year, restricting it only to special puja, in the wake of the rise in water level of river Krishna. pic.twitter.com/aAzdgqngiJ — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

In the backdrop of COVID-19, only a limited number of priests were allowed no the boat. The boat, which was named “hansa vahana” was specially designed for the purpose and was adorned with lights and ornate decorations. As per ANI, the annual ride of Hamsa Vahana is a special attraction of the Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple wherein, every year, the idols of goddess Kanaka Durga is taken for the boat ride with an idol of Lord Malleswara. As a part of the ritual, both the idols are given three rounds of the river, symbolizing their parikrama or rounds of tri lokas or three worlds.

Read: Artist From Assam's Dubri Uses Expired Medical Waste To Create Durga Puja Idol Amid Covid

Read: Low Visitor Turnout At Centuries-old Durga Puja In Kolkata

Odisha prepares for Gosani Yatra

This comes as Puri in Odisha is preparing for 'Gosani Yatra'. 'Gosani Yatra' which is another name for 'Durga Puja' is one of the most important festivals in the city. Unlike most of the places across the country, Goddess Durga as Godde Durga is worshipped in a different avatar.

During 'Gosani Yatra', different types of idols such as that of Ravana lifting the Kailash mountain, Nagas, and demons are also worshipped. According to Akhada culture of Puri, Nagas are the male figures who symbolise heroism. The idols of Nagas have a human head and a snake-like lower body. While speaking to ANI, Puri's Jagannath Temple's priest Batakrusha Pratihati said that every year, Mahisamardini Durga's idols are made 18 feet to 20 feet tall.

Read: Odisha: Puri Prepares For 'Gosani Yatra' To Bid Adieu To Goddess Durga Amid COVID-19

Read: Vikrant Massey Extends Durga Ashtami Wishes As He Celebrates With Fiancée Sheetal