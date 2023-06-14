WATCH | Groom Arrives For Wedding Ceremony On 51 Tractors In Barmer, Netizens React

Why you’re reading this: A distinguished wedding procession in Rajasthan’s Barmer on June 12 caught everyone’s attention. The groom in the video, shared by news agency ANI, can be seen arriving with 51 tractors, one of which was driven by himself. Groom's father recalled his own wedding saying his wedding procession departed on one tractor, so he got 51 of them for his son. The groom, identified as Prakash Choudhary is a native of Gudamalvillage and got married to Mamata, a native of Roli village.

3 things you need to know

A distinguished wedding procession with 51 tractors.

The 1 km-long wedding procession had over 200 guests.

A tractor according to the groom is considered to be the recognition of a farmer.

The famed wedding procession

On June 12, the procession departed from the groom's house heading to Roli village, located 51 kilometres away along with 51 tractors. There were more than 200 ‘Baratis’ on the 51 tractors.

“A tractor is reckoned ‘son of the earth’. My father’s and grandfather’s procession went on camels. We already had 20-30 tractors in our family and along with my farmer friends, I made a note of a total of 51 of them. When the procession departed in the morning, 10-12 more tractors joined it,” said the groom’s father Jetharam.

“The ‘Baratis’ said that we do agriculture by tractors, so why cannot we take a procession on it?” the groom’s father added.

Netizens react to the viral wedding procession

As soon as the video was posted on social, the comment section was filled with reactions from Twitterati.

“Shauk badi cheez hai! (Nothing is bigger than a hobby),” said one user.

“Should be included in the next season of "Panchayat" series,” said the other one.

“Must be owning a petrol pump in Rajasthan,” said the third user.