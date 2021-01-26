WATCH: Ground Report From Inside Red Fort Shows Aftermath Of Protesting Farmers’ Breach

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, visuals from inside the Red Fort show the ticket center's glass window shattered, the internet bus damaged as some farmers breached the Red Fort to plant two flags - one saffron and one yellow bearing a holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. Moreover, visuals also show the lock was broken and the door leading inside the Red Fort dented as several protestors breached the Red Fort leading to clashes between police, farmers. The Kisan unions which had organised the tractor rally called off the program at 6:00 PM, urging all protestors to return to Delhi borders.