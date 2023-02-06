WATCH How A Martyr's Mother Shuts Pervez Musharraf Backers; 'What About Our Feelings?'

After Opposition leaders eulogised the architect of the Kargil War, Pervez Musharraf, they got a befitting reply from a mother of a martyr. In conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during The Debate, the mother of Major Akshay Girish, martyred in the Nagrota terror attack in 2016, asked 'What about the feelings of the families?'

Meghna Girish said, "I speak here today as more than the mother of a martyr. I speak here today as a citizen of the country who is connected to the families of our Kargil heroes, their mothers, wives, and daughters.. all of whom lost their loved ones and we are connected to, since we lost our son."

'Makes me very very sad...'

Congress' Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of Musharraf from a rare disease and wrote on Twitter, "Once

an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace in 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the UN & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP."

National Conference's Omar Abdullah and People Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti made similar posts for the Pakistani martial.

Speaking on the same, Meghana Girish said, "This makes me very very sad, I am not speaking something that has got anything to do with politics. Someone like Musharraf who was the architect of this needless war... for just to fulfill his own ambition of trying to teach a lesson to India, so many young soldiers lost their lives, and the aspiration, dreams, and hopes of families were shattered."

"If someone considers someone a friend and wants to send a condolence message to his family on their own, that's a different matter, but to put this out in public, what about the feelings of all these people?" Martyr Major Akshay Girish's mother further said.

'Pervez Musharraf was a terror apologist'

After a long bout of serious illness, Pervez Musharraf died on February 5 at the American Hospital in UAE's Dubai after spending years in self-imposed exile. He was 79.