Watch How CDS Bipin Rawat Dispelled 'colonial' Notion Of Army Officers At Republic Summit

In a tragic loss, India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others lost their lives on Wednesday when an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 officials crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. After battling for his life at Military Hospital in Wellington, General Bipin Rawat succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind an illustrious legacy and an irreparable loss.

As the nation mourns the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Republic takes a look back at how General Bipin Rawat had dispelled the 'westernized' notion of Indian Army officers at the Republic Summit 2019.

Addressing the Republic Summit on Monday, November 26, 2019, General Bipin Rawat had asserted that there was a popular notion that army officers were “westernized oriental gentlemen” during colonial rule. He cited the example of officer Nathu Singh who was proud of his Rajput nobility. Moreover, The late General had also recalled interesting anecdotes of when Nathu Singh had openly challenged his British superiors.

Gen. Rawat remarked, “We sometimes hear the senior Indian army officers were assumed to be what was contemptuously dismissed as westernized oriental gentlemen. Not universally true. Nathu Singh was extremely proud of his Rajput nobility and held the British in some contempt. British superiors had this to say about Nathu: 'Owing to his high principles, Nathu conveys the impression that he is conferring a great concession on his brother British officers by dining with them'."

CDS General Bipin Rawat no more

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed. The 63-year-old along with his wife and staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Apart from the CDS, others on board included his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. A lone survivor, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who piloted the chopper is currently battling for his life. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives will be brought to Delhi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi regarding the crash and Army chief Gen MM Naravane is monitoring the situation from DGMO. The Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash.