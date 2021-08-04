WATCH: IAC Vikrant, India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Sails For Maiden Sea Trial

In a proud moment for India, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), Vikrant, which is one of the largest and most complex warships, began its maiden sea trial on Wednesday. "This is a proud and historic day for India as now the nation is enlisted with those countries who own state-of-the-art aircraft carriers," said the Navy officials.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), will be renamed as INS Vikrant once it gets deployed in nations' security service. Notably, this is going to be the second ship with the same name, the first being the aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy that fought against Bangladesh in 1971 and later decommissioned in 1997.

The 40,000-tonne-warship played a significant role in the victory of the 1971 war. The Indian Navy called this event "Proud & historic" as they took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated # Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in the victory of the # 1971war. The largest & most complex warship ever designed & built in India. Many more will follow."

#WATCH | Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her predecessor’s key role in the victory in the 1971 war. This is the largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India: Navy officials pic.twitter.com/Uz3Gy956Bn — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

IAC Vikrant will be commissioned in 2022

Vikrant's construction began back in 2006 and faced numerous delays. However, the heavy warcraft will be commissioned into the Indian force in 2022. The advanced Warmachine is expected to carry MiG-29K fighters and a combination of helicopters such as Ka-31 for air attacks, MH-60R for underwater warfare, and HAL Dhruv for generic duty, including search and rescue.

The Vikrant will be equipped with the same 'ski-jump' configuration as the INS Vikramaditya, which will launch fighter aircraft during the war. The Vikrant is way more advanced and stronger than the Russian-built Vikramaditya ship. The Vikrant is supported by ultra-strong engines, powerful ranging radars, and hidden war equipment, along with more electronic features.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is also seeking another aircraft carrier of 65,000 tonnes. Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh proposed this demand in December 2020. He said if India wants to become a $5 trillion economy, then India needs to have powerful war weapons. As India's neighbour and strategic rival, China owns two aircraft carriers and is soon to launch its third. If reports are to be believed, China is expected to build five aircraft carriers by 2030.

(With Agency Inputs)