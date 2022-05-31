Watch | IAF Officer Hoists Tricolour, Sings National Anthem After Scaling Mt. Everest

The 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being commemorated with great zeal across the country, and members of the Indian armed forces are contributing inspiring efforts in their own capacities as well. Meanwhile, Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force, stationed at Central Air Command in Prayagraj, achieved a new record by climbing Mt Everest on May 21. According to IAF authorities, he has dedicated his achievement to all the unsung heroes and movements who participated in India's freedom struggle.

The Everest expedition is a once-in-a-lifetime trek of legendary and epic proportions, and as a fitting tribute to freedom fighters, an IAF officer recited the national anthem at the peak of Mt Everest, according to Group Captain Samir Gangkhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj. Vikrant Uniyal's journey began on April 15 in Kathmandu, Nepal, with team members from all across the world. Gangkhedkar stated that Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal is a certified mountaineer who had his training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, the Army Mountaineering Institute in Siachen, and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

Uniyal was determined to hoist national flag on Everest's summit

Gangkhedkar stated, “The officer shared that the summit day with infinite steps was exciting and tiring. He was determined to hoist the national flag on the summit of Mt Everest on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotasav and share the proud feeling. Not only did he hoist the Indian flag on the Summit of Mt Everest on May 21, but he also felt extremely proud as being perhaps the only Indian to sing the national anthem on the summit of Mt Everest on this momentous occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Despite the inhumane conditions, the expedition was a success. The temperature ranged from -10 to -20 degrees Celsius during the day and dropped even further at night. Patience, stamina, mental fortitude, and a strong will were all required for this expedition. Aside from the difficulty of the terrain, the team faced acclimatisation challenges, according to the officials.

Image: ANI