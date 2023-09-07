WATCH: IAF Wing Commander's Skydiving From 10,000 Feet To Celebrate G20 Goes Viral

With the mega G20 Summit in New Delhi just a couple of days away, a few visuals showing an Indian Air Force (IAF) official skydiving with the G20 2023 flag in Rajasthan are going viral. According to the South Western Air Command, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava skydived from an altitude of 10,000 feet with the G20 flag with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future' - as a celebration for India's presidency.

Wing Commander Yadava is posted at the Air Force Station Madh Island and he made the jump at Air Force Station in Jodhpur's Phalodi. Notably, the video is from March this year but has surfaced now and is going viral on social media.

*#G20 Celebration* Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated G20 summit in the blue sky. He skydived from 10000 feet with G20 handheld flag at Air Force Station Phalodi pic.twitter.com/wuToSLgBay — C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) March 7, 2023

New Delhi all set for mega G20 Summit

The G20 Summit that will be held on September 9 and 10 will see over 40 heads of state and governments and organisations land in New Delhi to attend the event at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan. The arrival of the guests will begin from the evening of September 7 and will continue till the late hours of September 8.

The world leaders attending the G20 Summit include US President Joe Biden, who will land in the national capital at around 7 pm on September 8, and UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australia's PM Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol will arrive on the same day.