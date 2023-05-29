WATCH | IAF's Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In MP's Bhind

An Apache attack helicopter belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday in a village located in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred during routine operational training, prompting the chopper to carry out a precautionary landing near the Bhind area. Fortunately, the crew members and the helicopter emerged unharmed from the situation.

The IAF swiftly responded to the situation, issuing an official statement affirming the safety of all personnel involved. "An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site," the statement read.

#LIVE | An Apache attack helicopter has made an emergency landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. #MadhyaPradesh #ApacheAttackHelicopter #Bhind https://t.co/CLL1a2pt4h pic.twitter.com/sDsQKLVtKF — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2023

About the Apache attack helicopter

The Apache attack helicopter is a formidable aerial weapon system that plays a critical role in modern military operations. Developed by the American defence company Boeing, the Apache is renowned for its exceptional combat capabilities and versatility in various battlefield scenarios.

The Apache attack helicopter has been successfully utilised by various armed forces around the world, including the Indian Air Force (IAF). Currently, India has 22 Apache helicopters. The Indian Apache is the latest version of the attack helicopters that have seen action in Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. It comes with 30mm cannon under the nose which can fire 1200 rounds in less than two minutes. Also equipped are the 70 mm rockets which can be guided or unguided. The Apache can carry 80 of them in one go besides the Hellfire missiles. Together with the avionics onboard, these missiles can identify, track, and hunt targets in the dead of night.