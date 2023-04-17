WATCH | In Indore, Man Totes Gun During Quarrel Over Dry, Wet Waste, Video Goes Viral

A video of a man pointing a gun openly towards sanitation workers and threatening to bury them alive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is going viral. In the video, it can be seen that a person angrily pointing a pistol at the workers and threatening them. The incident is claimed to have taken place in Indore's Rajendra Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh, which escalated after a dispute erupted over the separation of wet and dry waste. The incident took a violent turn, when the accused person suddenly took out a pistol and started threatening the sanitation workers.

A complaint was lodged in the Rajendra Nagar police station by the workers. The accused has been identified as Brahmaswaroop Patel. A senior police official said the police is inquiring the matter and necessary action will be taken based on the report.

According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when a garbage van of Ward-78 of Zone-13 arrived to collect the garbage in the area. An altercation allegedly broke out between the sanitation workers and Brahmaswaroop Patel's wife, after the workers stopped her from mixing wet and dry garbage.

The dispute escalated after Patel and his son intervened. They started quarreling and hurling abuses at the workers. Meanwhile, Patel took out his pistol and started threatening the workers from the first floor of his house. It is being claimed that he fired a round in the air from the first floor, and then came down and pointed a pistol at the driver of the van. The driver and his helper fled the scene and later lodged a complaint with the police.