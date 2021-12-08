WATCH: In Last Speech, CDS Bipin Rawat Had Warned Of COVID-19 As Biological Warfare

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday in an IAF helicopter crash in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu. Of the 14 persons on board, 13 died. One person, Group Captain Varun Singh SC, survived the crash. General Bipin Rawat in his last public speech before his untimely demise had warned that COVID-19 may be developing into a biological warfare and in such a case, the nations need to be prepared to counter it.

At the curtain raiser event PANEX-21 of the disaster management exercise involving Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) members on Tuesday, Gen Rawat had said, "Another issue I would like to highlight is, is this is also becoming a new kind of warfare...If biological warfare is beginning to take share, we need to put our act together and strengthen ourselves to ensure our nations are not affected by these viruses and diseases."

He had said that the Omicron variant is there and "if it is going to mutate in other forms, we have to remain prepared for it." The CDS added, "it is very important for all of us that we put our heads together and support each other in any of our nations."

He also pointed that Armed Forces around the globe have to make special preparations to counter disasters as during the times of the COVID pandemic, it could be seen that defence forces were used by every country to reach out and help their civilian population.

The event which saw the participation of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and India was also attended by Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on board died in a military chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

General Bipin Rawat was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the students and faculty there. The crash took place less than 10km before the landing site.

