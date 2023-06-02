WATCH | In Madhya Pradesh, Nepal PM Prachanda Performs Puja At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on June 2 prayed at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Clad in a saffron attire, he also performed a special puja assisted by the priests at the temple. Notably, he is on a two-day visit of the state during which he will also visit a solid waste management plant in Indore run by the local civic body, officials said.

Dahal was received by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Indore Airport on June 2. He will also be meeting Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and attending a dinner to be hosted in his honour by CM Chouhan, officials said. Nepal PM Prachanda who assumed office in December 2022 is on an official visit to India from May 31 to June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.

Prachanda’s engagements in India

To strengthen the economic relations between both nations, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" attended the India-Nepal Business Summit on June 2, and informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through an official release. The meeting organised to explore avenues of collaboration and foster mutually beneficial partnership brought together prominent business leaders, high-level government officials, ambassadors, and experts from India and Nepal. Both nations share a relationship that is not confined to political or geopolitical or economic issues, said Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the Summit, the release said.

Moreover, during the visit of the Nepal PM, India and Nepal also signed an MoU in New Delhi on June 1 for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydro-Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal. Additionally, many other MoUs were signed during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1. PM Prachanda and PM Modi also jointly flagged off a cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal. The Nepal PM on May 31 met NSA Ajit Doval and laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi - the Raj Ghat.