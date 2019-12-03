WATCH: In Terrifying Video, Onlookers Catch 2.5-year-old Falling From 3rd Floor In Daman

In a shocking incident that took place in the Union Territory of Daman, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was saved by onlookers as he fell from the third floor of a building on Sunday. The small boy after hanging from a window grill for a while jumped on the ground as many people gathered below the building to save him. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the CCTV visuals that have been accessed, a number of people can be seen standing at the foot of the building looking upwards, clearly expecting the child to fall imminently. Very soon, he does fall, at which time a number of people make the catch together.

Child’s family thankful to the strangers

The grandfather of the two-and-a-half-year-old boy, while speaking to the media, said that “My grandson is two-and-a-half-year-old. We live together on the third floor of our building. There is this window at our place, it is always locked. But I think he somehow reached here and managed to open the window on his own. After opening the window, he got out and somehow reached the second floor where he was holding the grill. Passersby saw this and they started screaming, I was not at home at that time and the grandmother of the child was also busy with her household chores. Finally, the people who were gathered downstairs ended up catching him after he loosened his grip off the grill."

“He did not fall on the ground because of this. I really want to thank them for doing this. They are like God’s angels, who were sent to help us. I cannot thank them enough. We immediately took the child to the hospital after the incident. They said that the kid was okay, but we urged them to perform all the possible tests. After the CT scan and Neurosurgeon’s opinion, my grandson was deemed completely fit,” the grandfather of the boy added.

