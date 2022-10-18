WATCH: In West Bengal, Man Throws Youth Off Moving Train After Altercation; Video Viral

In a shocking incident reported from West Bengal, a person was pushed out of a moving train by a co-passenger after a brawl. The incident took place in Birbhum district between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations on October 15 night.

The video of the episode, which has gone viral on social media, shows two men fighting in a compartment passage of the Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express. After the youth tried to slap the man in a checked shirt and black pants, the latter throws the former off the train.

Sajal Sheikh, who was pushed out of the train, was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in an injured condition. He was admitted to a government hospital where his condition is said to be stated.

In a statement to police, Sheikh, a resident of Sundipur village, said that he boarded the train from Sainthia. He claimed that he was pushed off of the moving train after he protested the alleged misbehaviour of fellow passengers.

Based on his statement and the viral video, police have made one arrest in the case.

Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train

This is not the first such incident. In August, railway pantry staff allegedly thrashed a man and threw him out of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Ravi Yadav was travelling on Raptisagar Express along with his sister on August 8 when an argument broke out between him and the pantry staff near Jiroli village over the purchase of a water bottle and spitting pan masala. After this, Yadav's sister deboarded at Lalitpur station but the pantry staff didn't allow him to leave. Later, they allegedly thrashed him and threw him out of the moving train.