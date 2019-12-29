WATCH: India Blows Pakistan's Post In PoK Opposite J&K's Keran To Smithereens

In a massive victory for the Indian Army, the forces on Sunday has demolished a Pakistan post in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), along the Line of Control opposite Jammu-Kashmir's Keran sector. Visuals show the post situated in between the hills destroyed by Indian Army's retaliation with heavy smoke seen rising from the ruins. Pakistan had yet again targetted civilians in PoK.

Indian Army responds to Pakistani ceasefire violations

India destroys Pak post

Earlier on December 21, the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Neelum Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). A picture accessed from the site by Republic TV show the site engulfed in flames after the Indian Army hit the area in retaliatory firing, as per sources. Sources report that the destroyed site was allegedly a terror camp. Pakistan had been violating the ceasefire in the Gureh sector of Jammu-Kashmir, earlier that afternoon.

Sources report that the Army had pinpointed the location of the alleged terror camp. Moreover, terrorists were allegedly brought closer to the LoC near this sector in yet another bid to infiltrate into India. Large scale casualty has been reported. Moreover, sources have reported that ambulances carrying the injured have been spotted in PoK.

Indian Army retaliates to Pak ceasefire violation in PoK's Neelum Valley, visuals accessed

Pakistan's ceasefire violations 2019

The latest ceasefire violations were witnessed on Thursday night along J&K's Poonch-Rajouri sectors. The Indian Army has stated that there have been 3200 violations along the LoC with a heavy exchange of firing witnessed from both sides. Heavy casuaties have been witnessed on both sides and by civilians staying on both sides of the border.

Indian Army responds to Pakistani ceasefire violations

Reports state that of the 3200, which is the highest ceasefire violations seen since 2003, 1600 have taken place since August. Incidentally, this was when the Centre abrogated of Article 370 & 35 A, bifurcating the state of Jammu-Kashmir into two Union territories - Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Pakistan which has strongly opposed this move has been increasing its attempts to infiltrate into Indian territory as revealed by the Army.

J&K: Pakistani Rangers fire at residential area in Kathua, destroys property