WATCH: Proud Nation Celebrates Its Braveheart Martyrs On 72nd Army Day

As the nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day on January 15 in honour of the soldiers who serve the country selflessly, the Indian Army marked the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Parades were organised in many cities across the nation. In New Delhi, the annual parade took place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. Celebrations also took place in Mumbai's Shaheed Smarak in Colaba.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the 'indomitable spirit of the Indian army personnel'.

Army Chief's message on Army Day

Congratulating the Armed Forces, families, veterans and Veer Naris on the day, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, that the Indian Army has responded to a wide array of national security challenges that are becoming more complex and multi-dimensional, and demand utmost dedication, the highest level of proficiency and resilience in dealing with them.

'Indian Army has given a befitting response to adversaries'

He said, whenever confronted, officers and soldiers of the Indian Army have given befitting response to the adversaries whether in safeguarding the frontiers or in the conduct of intense counter-terror operations in a highly professional manner. The Chief of the Army Staff further said that Indian Army is taking rapid steps with regard to embracing technology and indigenization.

Gen Naravane also said that the Army is developing cogent strategies, acquiring modern capabilities and undergoing structural optimisation to enable to fight and win wars of the future. General Naravane said the Indian Army has reaffirmed its dedication to the motherland by being effective responders during calamities and through the contributions to wider nation-building. He added that the Indian Army enjoys a distinctive pride of place in the national mind space.

