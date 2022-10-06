WATCH: Indian Air Force Holds Full Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of Foundation Day In Chandigarh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday conducted a full dress rehearsal for the 90th-IAF Day celebrations over the Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on October 8.

As a part of the exercise, from Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ to the Chinook helicopter and even oldest aircraft of the IAF were seen rehearsing. Over 40,000 people are expected to turn up for the IAF foundation day event.

Notably, the IAF is holding the foundation day celebrations outside Delhi for the very first time in line with the objective to make it a public event and increase people involvement.

Latest to the oldest aircraft, all on display

The rehearsal for the grand 90th IAF Day celebration also witnessed the recently inducted indigenous helicopter, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, displaying its skills and manoeuvrability.

The rehearsal kicked-off with the Paratroopers demonstrating their diving exercises, followed by the drills conducted by the MI-17 aircraft, Chinook helicopter and the Tejas Aircraft, the light multi-role fighter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The US-made Chinook helicopter showed its strength of carrying artillery guns. Significantly, in a war like situation, such helicopters play a crucial role of ammunition movement at high-altitude areas and where the road infrastructure is inadequate or damaged.

First IAF Day to be celebrated out of Delhi

Notably, this is the first time the Indian Airforce Day related events, celebrations will be held out of the national capital at the Hindan airbase. The objective being the IAF spectacle should be taken out of the confines of an airbase and among the people in order to enhance people engagement.

IMAGE: Republic World