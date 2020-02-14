The Debate
WATCH: Indian Army Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs, Holds Memorial Ceremony

General News

The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the Lethpora Camp on the occasion of the attack's first anniversary.

The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the Lethpora Camp on the one-year anniversary of the attack. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a special memorial has been built at the camp with the engraved names of all the 40 jawans who were killed during the attack. The Army further paid homage and maintained a two-minute silence in order to pay respects. 

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel along with the attacker's.

