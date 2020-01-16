WATCH: Thunderous Artillery Firing By Indian Army At Exercise 'Topchi' In Deolali

In a display of India's impressive firepower, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted an artillery exercise at the Indian school of artillery in Deolali, Maharashtra. The firing platforms, integrated with sensors were demonstrated capable of fully destroying its target, according to the Indian Army. Visuals show a volley of firing demonstrated by the Bofors guns and tanks under the exercise - 'Topchi' in the Indian army's artillery school in Nashik's Deolali.

Indian Army's firepower display

'We Train for War'



Ex TOPCHI conducted at School of Artillery demonstrates the destructive firepower & reach of the Artillery. These fire platforms are well integrated with sensors. All that can be seen, can be engaged & all that can be engaged will be destroyed.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/Jyz60RiYZc — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 16, 2020



Visuals also show the Indian Army soldiers in action demonstrating the loading of the guns, firing the guns and reloading. Earlier in February 2019, the Indian Army showcased its artillery firepower by using ultra-light Howitzers and indigenous Swathi weapon-locating radar at the annual “Exercise Topchi”. Aviation and surveillance capabilities were also showcased.

