WATCH: Thunderous Artillery Firing By Indian Army At Exercise 'Topchi' In Deolali

General News

In a display of India's impressive firepower, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted an artillery exercise at the Indian school of artillery in Nashik's Deolali

Updated On:

In a display of India's impressive firepower, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted an artillery exercise at the Indian school of artillery in Deolali, Maharashtra. The firing platforms, integrated with sensors were demonstrated capable of fully destroying its target, according to the Indian Army. Visuals show a volley of firing demonstrated by the Bofors guns and tanks under the exercise - 'Topchi' in the Indian army's artillery school in Nashik's Deolali.

Indian Army's firepower display


Visuals also show the Indian Army soldiers in action demonstrating the loading of the guns, firing the guns and reloading. Earlier in February 2019, the Indian Army showcased its artillery firepower by using ultra-light Howitzers and indigenous Swathi weapon-locating radar at the annual “Exercise Topchi”. Aviation and surveillance capabilities were also showcased.
 

Published:
COMMENT
