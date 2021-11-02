WATCH Indian Army's Spectacular Paradrop Drill As Shatrujeet Brigade Reigns Supreme At LAC

Amid the ongoing India-China standoff, the Indian Army is engaged in improving its capabilities in eastern Ladakh and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The highly specialized troops of the Indian Army - Shatrujeet Brigade or Parachute Regiment, is conducting a three-day airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh as a part of an aerial exercise and combat manoeuvres. This exercise is being performed in order to validate the army's Rapid Response capabilities when required.

#WATCH | Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army is conducting an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its Rapid Response Capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres.



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/RW4JRQTZwv — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

The 72-hour high altitude aerial exercise involves the conduct of Oxygen Combat Free Fall jumps, intense integrated battle drills involving mechanised forces demonstrating clockwise precision and attack helicopters. The drop can be considered extremely challenging and difficult due to multiple factors such as low temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees Celsius and rarefied atmosphere in high-altitude terrain.

First day of high-altitude airborne exercise

On the first day of the exercise, the Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh. The airborne troops were sent to the Drop Zone at an extraordinary altitude of more than 14,000 feet.

Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported to the region through C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts as they were sent from five different mounting bases to further review the inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping, and capture of designated objects with speed & surprise.

Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army

The 'Shatrujeet’ Brigade' or the 'Parachute regiment' is divided into several battalions, who have proved their mettle time and again. The name of the regiment is derived from a mythological character named 'Shatrujeet' who could win on any enemy territory.

The structure of this mythological warrior looked like a person attached to a horse, which signifies his power and agility in warfare. The regiment's origin goes way back to the British rule in the year 1941 during the Second World War. The brigade was sent into the battle of Sangshak after its formation, where it was tasked with delaying the Japanese forces moving up for the battle of Imphal.

(With ANI Inputs)