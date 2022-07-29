WATCH: Indian Coast Guard Performs Underwater Flag Demo Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The Indian Coast guard (ICG) conducted an underwater flag demo to invoke the feeling of patriotism and awareness among the people about the Indian tricolour. The government recently made a modification in the Flag Code of India, 2002, to allow the Tricolour to be flown 'day and night'.

The change has been brought to create awareness among the citizens about the national flag and also to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

The central government has also launched the Har Ghar Tiranga drive targeting to mobilise 20 crore households and 100 crore people to hoist the national flag in their homes between August 13 to 15.

In December 2021, the Flag Code of India was changed to include the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making flags.

As part of 75th years of India's independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Availability of flags at over 1.6 lakh post offices

In order to ease the widespread availability of the national tricolour to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the 1.6 lakh post offices will start keeping flags to be made available from August 1, Monday. The government is also in the process of setting up procedures for disposal of flags.

Companies can spend CSR funds for har ghar tiranga campaign

The corporate affairs ministry issued a circular to the effect companies can use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for activities related to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. "Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible for CSR activities," the circular said.

Change in Flag Code

The central government recently made a change in the Flag Code effecting the hoisting of the national tricolour even after sunset. As per the amendment made in Clause (xii) of Para 2.2 of Part II in the Indian Flag Code 2002, “Where the flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night.”

Whereas, the earlier provision stated, “Where the flag is displayed in open, it should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.”

