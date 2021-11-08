WATCH: Indian Fishing Boat Jalpari's Scars & Damage Evident After Pakistan's Fatal Attack

Days after two Indian fishing trawlers 'Jalpari' and 'Padma' were attacked by a group of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency gunboats, Republic has inspected the Indian boats, getting a sense of the unpardonable attack by the Pak side on unarmed innocents in which one fisherman was killed and injured another.

In Republic's report from aboard the boat 'Jalpari', the bullet marks on the aft are clearly visible, along with broken glass and other assorted damage, not to mention the casualties among the fishermen themselves. An investigation is also being carried out by a team of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) which had collected samples from the boat. Statements of the other crew members of the boat were also taken by the investigating team for a thorough understanding of the overall situation.

According to official sources, the Jalpari boat managed to turn around in time resulting in the attack being largely directed at its rear as the Pakistani forces continued to chase the boat even as it retreated. The circled bullet marks speak for themselves and further explain the intense attack that lasted over 30-40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the injured fisherman from the attacked boat Jalpari in an interaction with Republic shared his ordeal and said that there were two boats which suddenly opened fire without any alarm. "They were dressed in Khaki attire and we were scared to death", the fisherman added who sails out on a daily basis to earn his livelihood.

The owner of the boat 'Jalpari' said that small speed boats approached them on the day while they were out fishing in the sea. "One bullet hit a fisherman leading to his death, another bullet hit the fisherman close to his face and left him injured", he added. The owner of Jalpari who was not on the boat at the time it was attacked, after receiving the message at around 5 to 6 PM on November 6, reached the boat the next morning on Sunday. Apart from that, the other boat 'Padma' which was also attacked was brought back safely by its owner with all the fishermen on board.

FIR filed against 10 unknown persons

In the latest development to the incident of fatal attack by the Pakistani boats on Indian fishermen, an FIR has also been lodged against ten unidentified people by the Navibandar police in Porbandar. The unknown people were reportedly present in the two boats of the Pakistani forces that opened fire at the Indian fisherman.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 6, when the boats of the Pakistan Maritime Security Personnel approached the Indian fishing boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast and opened fire. One fisherman was killed while another one was injured in the attack. According to Dwarka Superintendent of Police, Sunil Joshi, the fisherman who was killed has been identified as Shridhar Ramesh Tambe hailing from Maharashtra's Thane.

Image: Republic World