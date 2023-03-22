WATCH | Indian Mission Puts Huge Tiranga On Its Building In UK Amid Khalistan Provocations

In yet another befitting reply to separatists, Indians put up a huge national flag on the terrace of the Indian High Commission in London after Khalistan provocations. A video accessed by Republic showed dozens of Indian nationals holding several meters long Tiranga while on top of the terrace of the High Commission of India (HCI) in London. All this was happening while supporters of the idea of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state for radicals, were protesting outside the High Commission building with yellow-coloured Khalistani flags.

#WATCH | London, UK | Anti-India protests by Khalistanis behind Police barricade. Metropolitan Police on guard at Indian High Commission. pic.twitter.com/Kt7kvlHGEq March 22, 2023

Hundreds of Indians, many of them students, have come out in support of their nation in the foreign land as they gathered with tricolour and stood toe-to-toe against the separatists.

Security beefed up outside Indian High Commission

The UK government has heightened the security outside the Indian High Commission with heavy deployment of the Metropolitan Police personnel. This comes amid protests by pro-Khalistan elements, who seem to have managed to soil the India-UK bilateral relations by taking down the Indian flag at the balcony of the building on Sunday. India's Ministry of External Affairs responded strongly condemning the “complete absence of British security” and asked the UK government "to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved”.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK,” an official statement by the Ministry read. On March 22, India removed security barricades from outside the British High Commission in New Delhi and British high commissioner Alex Ellis’ residence, in what is being seen as a symbolic move against the UK government's inaction.

Amid growing anger against the radical Khalistan proponents, British MP Bob Blackman said the vast majority of Sikhs living in the UK “absolutely reject” the Khalistani project. “This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project," he told ANI.