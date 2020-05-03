WATCH: Indian Naval Personnel Onboard Ships In The Arabian Sea Salute Corona Warriors

Personnel onboard two Indian Navy ships deployed in the Arabian Sea expressed their gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. The crew on those two ships formed a human chain saying — 'India salutes Corona warriors'.

Indian Navy helicopters were spotted showering petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag. Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30.