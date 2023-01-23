Watch: Indian Navy Gets Big Boost As Indigenously Built Submarine INS Vagir Commissioned

In a big boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Indian Navy, the country on Monday, January 23 received its fifth submarine under Project 75 Kalvari class-- 'INS Vagir' after it was commissioned at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The launch event was attended by Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar and other top officials of the Indian Navy.

INS Vagir will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and can undertake diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Navy Chief said, "In the Navy, it's a time-honoured tradition that old ships and submarines never die. In keeping with that spirit, the submarine in front of us is a reincarnation of the erstwhile Vagir which served India and the Indian Navy for three decades."

INS Vagir has been developed under the Indian Navy’s Project-75, which pursues the indigenous construction of six Scorpene-class submarines. Meanwhile, four Kalvari-class submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

INS Vagir has been built indigenously at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France. First commissioned on 1 November 1973, the erstwhile ‘Vagir’ undertook numerous deterrent patrols and operational missions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). However, the submarine was decommissioned in January 2001 after three decades of service.

The submarine was re-launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 November 2020 and was deployed on its first sea sortie in February 2022. Notably, the submarine has undergone a series of comprehensive acceptance checks amid stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being cleared for commission. ‘The Sand Shark’ (Vagir) represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

According to Commanding Officer CDR Divakar S, INS Vagir can be deployed both closer to the shore as well as mid-ocean. "It will be ready to meet all the requirements of the Navy and the country," CDR Divakar said, ANI reported/

Notably, the induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy. It also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.

