WATCH: Navy Day Celebrations At Gateway Of India In Mumbai

The Navy organised a Beating Retreat ceremony at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the eve of the Navy Day. The Indian Naval Band performed across places to the delight of hundreds of spectators.

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to celebrate the Navy's role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when missile boats carried out a daring attack on Karachi harbour. It is also celebrated for the achievements and role of the naval force to the country. December 4 was chosen as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. On the day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered.