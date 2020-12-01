WATCH: Indian Navy Test Fires Anti-ship Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

India on Tuesday test-fired yet another BrahMos supersonic cruise missile as a part of its planned launches amid the border crisis with China. The anti-ship missile was fired near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory by the Indian Navy as a part of its scheduled trial. This comes after a surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile test near the same territory earlier this week.

READ: IAF Successfully Test-Fires Air-launched Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Anti-ship version of BrahMos

The DRDO-developed missile was fired from the Indian Navy's Rajput-class destroyer INS Ranvijay. The missile successfully hit its target ship near the Car Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal with pinpoint accuracy. The BrahMos anti-ship missile has a range of 300 kilometers. Additional sources further stated that the strike range of BrahMos has been enhanced to over 400 km.

The multiple missile tests come amid the prevailing border crisis with China. India has showcased the massive firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. All three defence arms of India are scheduled to carry out the tests. The BrahMos missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

READ: India To Carry Out Multiple Launches Of BrahMos Against Different Targets Amid Border Row

IAF testfires BrahMos

Earlier in October, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had successfully test-fired an air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO, from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft. Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the IAF was deployed to accomplish the crucial task as it flew from Halwara airbase to hit a ship in the Bay of Bengal. According to sources, the IAF Su-30 had taken off from the Halwara airbase in Punjab and hit its target after mid-air refuelling, the sources said.

READ: India Successfully Test-fires Land-attack Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

(With agency inputs)