WATCH | Indian Navy Tests Medium Range Surface-To-Air Missile From INS Visakhapatnam

In a significant move towards indigenization of defence manufacturing, the Indian Navy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from INS Visakhapatnam with a validating capability to engage anti-ship missiles on Tuesday, March 7.

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) jointly developed the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) produced at Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL), keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

Earlier on March 5, the Indian Navy successfully tested firing the supersonic Brahmos missile from the Arabian Sea.

Officials said that the ship-launched version of the Brahmos had indigenous "seekers and boosters."

What is MRSAM?

The MRSAM is an advanced network-centric combat air defence system, used by both the Indian Army and Air Force has a range of 70 km and can take down a variety of aerial targets, including planes, drones, helicopters, and incoming missiles. The frontal end of the missile, which includes the seeker and important electronics, is referred to as the missile kit or mid-section.

Enhancing India’s defence capabilities, the first deliverable firing unit (FU) of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) System was presented to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 9, 2021, at the Air Force Station, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The MRSAM (IAF) is a cutting-edge network-centric combat air defence system that was created in partnership by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the Indian industry, which includes both the commercial and public sectors as well as MSMEs.