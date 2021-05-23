WATCH: India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Slow? Here's Why The Projections Are Concerning

As India grapples with the second COVID-19 wave, experts have suggested the need of the hour is to significantly ramp up the country's Coronavirus vaccination drive to break the chain of transmission.

Data on the Co-WIN portal for the last 30 days shows that as of May 23, only 23 crore people have registered themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of these a little over 19 crore doses have administred. It is important to note that there is a distinction between doses administered and people inoculated since some people may have received only a single dose, while others would be fully inoculated after reviewing both doses.

The weekly data highlights that only 94.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the last week which is a significantly low number for the country which has been engulfed in the second wave of the pandemic.

State-wise data features Maharashtra leading the vaccination drive followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive slow?

These projections come as a concern because if India continues to follow this trend, then it will only be able to administer 3.8 crore doses in a month. By the end of July, this number would be at 7.6 lakh doses. Since a person is fully vaccinated after two doses, this means that India will be able to administer the first dose to 20-21 crore people and both doses to roughly 6-8 crore people by July.

With Sputnik V setting up base in India and probable clearance for more foreign vaccines to join the COVID-19 vaccine drive, this number could be expanded, however, it is still significantly low to what the country needs to achieve to safeguard the vulnerable population with a possible third wave approaching.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been provided to states and Union Territories free of cost and over 1.90 crore jabs are still available with them. Another 40,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses are said to be in the pipeline.

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday which took the total tally in the country to 2,62,89,290. The nation recorded 3,57,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths in a span of 24 hours. There are currently 29,23,400 active cases of Coronavirus in India.