WATCH: IndiGo Flyer Captures Dramatic Chandrayaan-3 Lift-off From Chennai-Dhaka Flight

An IndiGo customer who was fortunate enough to get a window seat on a trip between Chennai and Dhaka on Friday, July 14, was able to see the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 from a fantastic viewing point. He took shots of Chandrayaan-3 as it flew magnificently, while enjoying the scenery from his window seat.

Launch of Chandrayan 3 from flight. Sometime after takeoff from Chennai to Dhaka flight, pilot announced to watch this historical event pic.twitter.com/Kpf39iciRD July 15, 2023

On Friday, July 14, at 2.35 PM IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3, its third lunar mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using a heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket.

Thousands of onlookers cheered the rocket as it rose into the sky during the historic launch.

During Chandrayaan-3's historic lift-off on Friday, a passenger on IndiGo Flight 6E from Chennai to Dhaka recorded the moment when the captain announced the moment and requested everyone to look out of the window.

To everyone’s surprise, they were looking at the majestic LVM3-M4 rocket as it tore through the clouds to place the Chandrayaan into its orbit.

A boost to ‘Gaganyaan’

The momentous launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday aboard an LVM3-M4 rocket gave the nation's inaugural human spaceflight effort a big boost because the same launch platform with "human rated" capability will be utilised for the challenging Gaganyaan project.

Scientists at Satish Dhawan Space Centre claim that the 44.3-meter-tall LVM3 rocket, which launched the Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, will be the launch vehicle with 'human rated' capability.

According to ISRO, the LVM3 rocket has been modified for the Gaganyaan programme to comply with the specifications for human rating and has been dubbed "Human Rated LVM3," and it will be capable of propelling the Orbital Module to a Low Earth Orbit.