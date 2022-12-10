Watch: Ink Attack On Maharashtra Minister Over Controversial Remarks On Ambedkar And Phule

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil was attacked on Saturday by a man for his alleged remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. In an effort to shame the Maharashtra minister, the man threw ink on him and tried to run away. However, he was caught by the security personnel of the minister. The incident was recorded on camera.

In the visuals accessed, the man, who was also a part of the crowd, could be seen throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Following this, he tried to run away, but was soon caught by the security personnel and has now been taken into custody.

According to PTI, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde informed that the police have detained the ink thrower and have launched an investigation into the matter.

#BREAKING | Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune.



Patil’s statement against Ambedkar & Phule

The incident occurred after Patil’s remarks on Ambedkar and Phule while speaking at an event in an educational campus in Paithan near Aurangabad agitated a few people in the state. Addressing the event on Friday, Patil said, “Those who started schools, Ambedkar, Phule… they did not depend on government aid for running schools. They started schools by going to people and begging by saying ‘I am starting a school, please give me money’.”

However, after his statement irked some sections of the society, he clarified his statement and said that he meant that these leaders established schools out of public money received through donations.