WATCH: Iranian Missile Lands On An Agricultural Land

General News

A video of the agricultural where the Iranian missile landed earlier today has been making round. The missile was targetted at the US military base.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A video of the agricultural where the Iranian missile landed earlier today has been making rounds on internet. The missile that was targetted at the US military base landed in the Bardarash town between Erbil and Mosul. 

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.  

Published:
