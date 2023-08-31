Last Updated:

WATCH: ISRO Uses Mother-child Reference & 'chandamama' Term To Share Chandrayaan-3 Update

Meanwhile, another instrument onboard the Pragyan rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon by deploying a different technique. 

Chandrayaan 3

Pragyan rover rotating in search of safe route. Image: X/@Isro


Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday used the nostalgic term 'Chandamama' and a mother-child reference to share an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission progress. 

In an adorable post on X, ISRO said, "The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?"

Meanwhile, another instrument onboard the Pragyan rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon by deploying a different technique.  ISRO released a video showing an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately five centimetres in proximity to the lunar surface.

"The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements. This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic? volcanic? meteoritic?......?" the space agency asked. 

Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad has developed APXS with support from the Space Applications Centre (SAC). U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has developed the deployment mechanism.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover had earlier confirmed the presence of sulfur, and a detailed scientific analysis of these observations is currently underway.

